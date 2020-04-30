Police in Namisindwa district has arrested a 35-year-old man after he reportedly murdered his two months old baby girl.

The suspect, Samuel Wanyenze was accusing the wife only identified as Ann of adultery, and that the baby was not his.

“The wife was in the kitchen cooking, she heard the baby crying inside the house, on coming to find the baby strangled,” the Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika said.

Taitika has confirmed that the suspect is held at CPS in Namisindwa as investigations are underway.