By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Rubanda District are on the hunt for a man who allegedly murdered and buried his wife after she had an affair with his cousin.

Elly Maate the Kigezi Police spokesperson says Alibina Tusimomwe 31 was allegedly murdered and stealthily buried by her husband, a one Dismus Muhumuza who is on the run.

Muhumuza accused his wife of having an affair with his cousin, Viani Turyahebwa who is currently fighting for his life at Kabale referral hospital after being repeatedly cut.

Locals from Kitari cell, Kashekyera parish Ruhija Sub County discovered the body after they mounted a search for the deceased when an attempted murder case over Turyahebwa was filed at police on February 10.

Alongside the deceased’s stealthily buried body in Kitari cell was another empty grave reportedly meant for the suspect’s cousin.

Yesterday evening angry locals burnt down five houses belonging to the suspect’s family.