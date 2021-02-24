By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Zombo District are investigating circumstances under which a 4yrs old female juvenile was allegedly murdered.

SP Josephine Angucia the West Nile region police spokesperson says the deceased Lajua Afoyorwoth, is a daughter to one Shamim Ozele, 30 from Awangkwa R village, Dindo parish, Padea Town council, Zombo District.

It’s alleged that on a fateful night yesterday Ozele left her two children sleeping only to find one of them dead after bleeding profusely through the nose and ears.

In the case she has filed to police, Ozele blames a man yet to be identified who she claims has been advancing for a love affair from her but she declined. The suspect is currently on the run.

Police say a postmortem has been done at Paidha Health Centre 3 and the body handed over to relatives for burial as investigations continue