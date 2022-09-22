By Tobbias Jolly Owiny

The Police in Pader district are holding a man who clobbered his wife to death after finding her with another man in their matrimonial bed.

According to a police officer who preferred to remain anonymous, the man initially handed himself to Atanga outpost in Atanga sub-county, Pader district but was on Wednesday transferred to Pader Central Police station as investigations continue.

“A case of murder under CRB 043/2022 was registered against the suspect at Atanga police post, and eight statements have been recorded from witnesses over the matter,” the source said.

James Odong, a 46-year-old resident of Oluk village, Opate Parish, Atanga sub-county allegedly beat his wife identified as Hellen Akumu to death on Sunday, September 18 upon finding her with another man in his house.

Mr. John Bosco Oola, the Oluk village LC1 chairman said that the suspect, a charcoal dealer, returned home at around 10:00 pm from checking his charcoal kilns but found Akumu and an unidentified naked man in the house.

“When he arrived at home, he found his wife (deceased) read-handed with another man in their bedroom naked, when he attempted to apprehend the man he, managed to flee leaving behind his clothes, Odong then picked a piece of wood with nails in it and started beating the wife until she died,” Mr. Oola said.

“Aware that Akumu was already dead, Odong collected dry grass and heaped on the deceased’s pubic area and set it ablaze but fled into hiding until Tuesday when he handed himself to police that he killed his wife,” Oola added.

Mr. David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police spokesman has confirmed that the suspect is in police custody and that scene-of-crime police officers had visited the crime scene.

“Scene was visited by the OC station Willy Okwara Obbo and was later joined by another team of detectives while the body had been delivered to Pajule Health Centre IV for a postmortem,” Mr. Ongom said.

He also confirmed that the murder weapon (sticks) were recovered as investigations continue.