Police in Arua district have arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga says investigations indicate that the couple has not been sharing conjugal rights after the victim accused her husband of having extramarital affairs.

“We have in custody Agunda James, a 48-year-old, peasant of Obaru cell, Ombokolo ward, for the murder by assault, of his wife, Chandiru Judith, aged 23, on the night of 1.03.2024, over denial of conjugal rights.” police’s statement read in part.

He added: “The suspect picked a quarrel with a wife, and she left the bed for him and slept down on another mattress. The angered husband followed and grabbed her, hit her around the ribs, and succumbed to the injuries. The suspect went and handed himself over to the police.”