Police in Kakiri have rescued a suspected burglar from an angry mob, who cut off his leg.

This was yesterday evening Kakiri after Police received information from a one Sofas Sigane, 24 years, a resident of Bussujja village, Kakiri Town Council, Wakiso district that an unknown thug had broken into his house and had stolen a bag containing a phone and other items.

A search was mounted by the civilians who allegedly nabbed a suspect Muhammed Ssempijja in possession of the stolen items.

A mob attacked him and by the time police rushed in, the suspect’s leg had been cut off by angry locals.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspect is currently admitted at Mulago hospital as inquiries continue.

He has cautioned the public against mob action as no one has a right to charge and convict a person other than courts of law.