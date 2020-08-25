

By Abubaker Kirunda

A 25-year old man has lost a leg after being grabbed by a Crocodile in Mayuge district.

The victim identified as Charles Owori was grabbed from Bugoto landing site in Bukaboli sub-county on Lake Victoria in Mayuge district.

The Bugoto Parish councilor Majidu Mukuve said the Victim was grabbed as he went to catch fish in Lake Victoria but survived death and the leg was recovered.

Mukuve said the victim was taken to Iganga-Nakavule hospital for treatment.

He appealed to the government through Uganda wildlife authority to intervene.