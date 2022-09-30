A 26-year old man in Namayingo district has been lynched by angry residents of Lubira village in Banda sub-county for allegedly stealing two goats.

The Namayingo district police Commander, Apollo Tayeebwa said the action taken by residents against the suspect is illegal.

Tayeebwa said residents ought to stop taking laws into their hands because they are committing murder which calls for their arrest.

Tayeebwa said suspects in connection with the lynching of this suspect are wanted by police.

He further urged the locals to let the law take its course, explaining that killing suspects is against the constitution of the government of Uganda.