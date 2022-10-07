A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 28 years in jail for defiling his 4-year-old biological daughter.

This is after he pleaded guilty before Bushenyi High Court Judge, Joyce Kavuma in a special sexual gender-based violence session.

According to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Derrick Tumwesigye was charged with the offence of aggravated defilement, a crime he committed on October 7th, 2019 in Bushenyi district.

According to a police annual report (2021) on crime, defilement cases went up compared to 2020. A total of 14,570 cases were reported in 2021 compared to 14,230 cases in 2020.