A 24-year-old man, Mr. Kenneth Niwamanya, has been remanded by Buganda Road Court for allegedly forging the signature of the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni.

The Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, heard on Wednesday that Niwamanya had long desired to have the First Lady, who is also Minister of Education and Sports, become the patron of his organization, Umoja Youth Initiative Development Uganda.

To achieve this, he allegedly created “To Whom it May Concern” letters bearing a scanned signature of the First Lady and used them to solicit funds, claiming to organize a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Niwamanya, a resident of Bulenga in Wakiso district, is accused of committing the offense on August 22, 2023. He was arrested at the Ministry of Education offices in Kampala while carrying the forged letters.

Although he denied the charges, Niwamanya was unable to secure bail due to a lack of sureties. The Court remanded him to Luzira prison until September 23, 2024, as investigations continue.