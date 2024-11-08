A man has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly forging a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree certificate from Makerere University.

Nyombi Ben, alias Ssemanda Innocent, a 38-year-old proprietor of Cleveland Hospital Kasangati and resident of Nampeewo in Wakiso District, appeared before Buganda Road Court Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One Winnie Nankya on Friday. He denied the charges.

He faces 11 counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining registration by false pretense.

The prosecution, led by Nam Terpister, alleges that in 2015, the accused forged a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree certificate in the name of Ssemanda Innocent, falsely claiming it was issued by Makerere University. This occurred at Nasser Road in Kampala District.

In the same year, the accused allegedly forged a National Identity Card (NIN) number in the name of Ssemanda Innocent, falsely claiming it was issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority.

Furthermore, the prosecution states that on November 30, 2020, in Kampala, Ssemanda fraudulently obtained a full registration certificate from the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council by falsely pretending to be Ssemanda Innocent.

The court ordered Ssemanda to return on November 22, 2024, for the mention of the case.