By Ruth Anderah

A man who allegedly tore a campaign poster of NRM’s presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been remanded at Kitalya government prison.

Appearing before city hall court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise, Moses Baguma, a builder in Kyebando was charged with defacing president Museveni’s campaign posters.

He however denied the said offences and was remanded until December 12.

He is said to have committed the offense on November 11, 2020 at Kyebando in Kampala district.