By Ruth Anderah

A 20year old welder who allegedly stole one phone valued at Shs 45,000 and Shs 11,000 has been sent on remand at Luzira prison.

Simon Opio has been arraigned before Kampala City Hall court and pleaded not guilty to the offence of simple robbery.

It’s alleged that Opio and others still at large on 23rd March at Kikaaya village in Kampala, robbed Stephen Oyirwoth one mobile phone valued at Shs 45000 and cash Shs 11,000 and they used actual violence to his victim.

He has been remanded until April 13th when he will reappear for hearing of the case.