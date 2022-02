By Ruth Anderah

A 32year old man is to stay on remand at Kitalya government prison over the robbery of Shs48000 and a mobile phone.

Nelson Olishaba was charged before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied the charge of robbery.

The prosecution contends that Olishaba and others still at large on February 5th at Kamwokya robbed Amon Lugamba of a phone valued at Shs 450,000 plus cash Shs48000 and used violence on his victim.

He was remanded until March 8th.