Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded Mr. Mark Andrew Asiimwe, a ‘businessman’ from Bwera, Kasese District who pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation and electronic fraud on Tuesday afternoon. He is accused of impersonating music promoter, Mr. Balaam Barugahara, and soliciting millions of shillings in the guise of funding the MK Girl Project.

He, however, asked promoter Balaam to forgive him, promising not to commit the offenses again.

Asiimwe is also accused of soliciting money from different people, promising to secure for them visas to travel abroad. It is said that some of his victims include Gen. Salim Saleh among others.

Prosecution states that between January and July 2023 in Kampala and Kasese districts, the accused with intent to defraud John Twinomugisha falsely represented himself to be Balaam by creating a Facebook account in the names of Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi and communicated to the said Twinomugisha soliciting money for MK Girl Child Project whereas not.

It is alleged that in the same period, Asiimwe attempted to solicit 49000 pounds from Twinomugisha with the intention of securing unfair or unlawful gain

He has been remanded until July 25, 2023.