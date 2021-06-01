A year after a mother allegedly confessed to having strangled her nine-year-old stepson in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, the father of the deceased, has cried out for justice for his son.

While holding the first memorial mass for the late Gideon Alatawa in Toloro Village, Moyo Sub-county, in Moyo District on Friday, Mr Stephen Alatawa, the deceased’s father, accused the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Mukono District, of letting out of prison Ms Patience Namutesi, the prime suspect.

It’s alleged that Ms Namutesi on May 28 last year during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, strangled her step son using his towel at Kiwanga Estate.

She allegedly told police that Gideon had slid and fallen in the bathroom and died instantly. The police suspected foul play and quizzed her before she confessed to strangling Gideon on account that the father loved him more than her own children.

Read more: https://www.ntv.co.ug/ug/news/national/man-seeks-justice-for-son-allegedly-strangled-by-wife-3421994?view=htmlamp&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_ntvuganda&__twitter_impression=true