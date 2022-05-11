By Ivan Ssenabulya

A man in Nansana municipality is nursing injuries after he set himself ablaze, following a disagreement with his ex-wife.

The incident was in the compound of Kabulengwa police station, where he had been summoned over assault of the ex-wife

Ali Kakande aged 45 years had separated with Florence Kidaida, with whom had two children before the end of marriage in 17 years.

At police, Kakande reportedly went to his motorcycle and removed fuel into a bottle, spread it over himself and started the fire using a match-box.

He was accusing the wife of planning to selfishly take over all the property, they had worked together.

Kampala deputy metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire has confirmed that investigations into the matter are underway.