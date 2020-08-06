Police in Kampala has rescued a man who attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze after he was reportedly rejected by a lover.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says a 40-year-old Edgar Kyamunywa, a resident of Masanafu Zone is admitted at Kiruddu hospital in a critical condition.

He says some of the victim’s children alerted police that he had set himself on fire right at the gate of his said lover’s house.

“Police have kicked off investigations into the matter to ascertain what exactly made him attempt suicide. However, some of his children have intimated that he had promised to burn himself in front of a gate of a woman who had continuously rejected him for a boyfriend.’ Owoyesigyire noted

This makes it a second incident of attempted suicide by self-immolation in the Kampala metropolitan area, just days after another boda boda man last month threatened to torch himself over his motorcycle at the People Power offices