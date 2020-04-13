A 25-year-old man has been stabbed to death in Buwenge town Council in Jinja District.

The deceased identified as John Kabulungu Miti, a resident of Bwase Zone in Buwenge town council was killed by his brother.

The deceased met his death when he tried to stop a fight between his brother and wife.

In the process, his brother who is currently on the run pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The kiira North region Police Commander Henry Mugarula says they have commenced investigation to bring the suspect to book.