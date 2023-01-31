Police in Katwe, a Kampala suburb have arrested two suspects over the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed in a fight over a football match between Arsenal and Manchester City over the weekend.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says the tragic incident in Masajja A, Makindye Sabagabo had a one Allan Kakumba, a resident of Kibira A and Youth Councillor of Masajja A zone stabbed with a knife.

He says Kakumba who died upon being rushed to Mulago hospital, was rescuing his brother a one Titus Kyendo from neighbors David Abigaba and Eddie Ssemakula who had picked a quarrel over the said football match on Friday.

Police say two suspects; Ssemakula and Abigaba have been detained as investigations continue.

“We have also recovered the alleged Murder weapon of a knife that has also been exhibited,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.