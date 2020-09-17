A boda boda man who was allegedly shot in the knee by security operatives as they tried to arrest him for failing to pay Shs50,000 has taken government to Kampala High Court seeking compensation for negligence.

Joseph Musisi Bakabulende, wants Court to compel the government to pay him special damages of Shs2.7million (being monies spent on treatment and transport), general damages, interest and costs of the suit.

Through his lawyers of Kasumba , Kugonza and Co advocates, Musisi narrates that on 11st December 2019, police constable Kweezira Simon together with CPL Kyesesa Eliphazi all attached to Nabbingo police station while affecting his arrest on allegations of failing to pay Shs50,000 he borrowed from Semwanga Fred was shot in the left leg by Eliphazi who fled immediately leaving him in pain.

Musisi, who was a bodaboda rider, says he was helped by good Samaritans who rushed him to Nabbingo Medical Center which gave him first aid before referring him to Mulago hospital for further management.

The evidence before court shows that Musisi is currently at his home suffering in pain and surviving only on pain killers which are very expensive and sometimes unaffordable as a result of the reckless action of the security operatives.

Court has now summoned the Attorney General who is listed as the respondent in Musisi’s case to file defence within 15 days.