By Abubaker Kirunda

Authorities in Jinja North city division are hunting for a 35-year old man for allegedly biting off the nose of his wife over domestic wrangles.

The suspect, a resident of Nsakabusolo village in Mafubira ward in Jinja city is said to have bitten Mariam Agaba during a fight with her.

The area LC1 Chairman Michael Mudasi said the suspect run away after biting off the nose and spate it aside.

He said locals tried to chase the suspect for arrest but in vain.

Mudasi said the particular matter that resulted into the fight between the couple is not clear.

He advised married people to learn to settle problems amicably instead of going violent against one another.