Police are hunting for a TikToker who recently uploaded a video of himself engaging in indecent sexual acts with a minor.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has identified the suspect as Joseph whom he says recorded himself indecently assaulting an underage girl.

SCP Enanga told journalists in Kampala that the man shared the video in which he was seen kissing, fondling and indecently assaulting the minor in a room that could suggest something more happened after the video clip.

“We have our cybercrime unit that is reviewing that footage on TikTok so that we can have it well transcribed. We have also started an investigation with the view of tracing that young girl (victim),” Enanga said.

Mr. Enanga further hinted at taking the girl through counseling and therapy sessions once they find her.

In January this year, police successfully solved another assault case involving a minor following several videos that were posted on TikTok about the incident.

A Tanzanian woman (Queen Kaftah, 18) was remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly torturing a Ugandan juvenile whom she accused of falling in love with her boyfriend.

In a series of viral TikTok videos, Kaftah and a group of other women still at large accused the teenage friend of falling in love with one Derrick Lwanga before beating and undressing her.