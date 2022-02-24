By Ruth Anderah

A 50-year-old man who spent 22years on remand at Luzira upper Prison without trial has been set free by Buganda Road Court.

Alex Twinomujuni was physically today produced before Chief Magistrate Dr.Darglas Singiza who set him free after prosecution led by Joan Keko presented document before court withdrawing a murder charge against him.

According to the withdrawal paper signed on February 23rd, the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Frances Abodo lost interest in the case.

Twinomujuni had last appeared before Buganda Road chief magistrates Court in 1999 for mention of his murder charges which the DPP was still investigating to date as he has never been committed to High court for trial.

However, Twinomujuni had already completed serving a 20-year jail sentence handed to him for the murder of Tooro Prince Happy Kinjanangooma but he remained in prison because of that alleged murder charge.

Twinomujuni through his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima said his co-convicts including former Tooro Kingdom minister John Sanyu Katuramu and Patrick Kwezi were released on September 11th 2021 after serving their prison terms.

However, due to this other unsolved murder that originated from Makerere and Wandegeya police Stations, Twinomujuni remained in prison.

Twinomujuni has also filed an application saying the said murder charges whose particulars are scanty has barred him from enjoying his freedom.