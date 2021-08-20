BY BARBRA NALWEYISO

Police in Katonga Region have confirmed the arrest of a man suspected to have murdered Rev Fr Josephat Kasambula of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

The priest was brutally murdered on Wednesday evening at Lukunyu Village in Gomba District near Mamba landing site on Lake Wamala, where he had gone to visit his farm.

According to eyewitnesses, Fr Kasambula was stabbed to death by someone who had encroached on his 15-acre piece of land.

The Katonga Region Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe says the suspect was arrested last evening from Lusaalila Island in Maanyi Sub County Mityana District.

He is being detained at the Katonga regional police headquarters in Mpigi.