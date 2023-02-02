Alcohol manufacturers in Uganda have expressed their thoughts about the proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill, saying it is “diversionary” and “regressive.”

This was during another stakeholders’ meeting with the drafter of the Bill, Sarah Opendi, the Tororo Woman Member of Parliament.

The chairperson of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association (UAIA), Onapito Ekomoloit said the bill would only be relevant if it targeted the 65 percent illicit and unlicensed alcohol i=on the market.

He says that if this Bill was called the ‘illicit alcoholic control bill’, then it would be a very relevant bill because 65 percent of the alcohol consumed in Uganda is illicit and unlicensed, urging that the Bill should exclude the 35 percent of alcohol that is controlled and licensed.

Meanwhile, Ekomoloit opposed the proposal from religious leaders to extend the drinking age from 18 to 21, saying that the Bill should be in line with the constitution.