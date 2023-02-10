Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) members are set to meet the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa over the cost of electricity among other concerns

According to UMA, the dialogue scheduled for next week Wednesday, February 15 will seek ways how manufacturers can leverage the current electricity regulatory environment to tap into a reduction of power cost to $5 cents per kilowatt-hour in line with President Museveni’s pronouncement to the authority.

Together with the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), UMA is also seeking ways through which manufacturers can purchase power directly from the generators/transmitters following the changes in the law that now allows this to happen.

Manufacturers account for at least 70% of electricity consumption in Uganda.