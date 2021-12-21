By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda National Examinations Board has expressed concern over a number of parents with no plan for their children to return to school.

This follows a study conducted to ascertain the readiness of parents to take their children to school ahead of opening.

Findings from the study on the effects of COVID-19 on teaching and learning conducted in May this year revealed that while the majority of the parents are willing and ready to take their children back to school, 8.5% with children in primary six have no plan at all.

UNEB Senior Examinations officer Amos Opaman says this is a point of concern because it will affect the future of these children