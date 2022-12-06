The minister for justice and constitutional affairs, Norbert Mao has advised members of the civil society to avoid politically charged language and stop treating government like their enemy.

Mao was this morning speaking at the launch of the Access to Justice Annual Report 2021/22 in Munyonyo.

Referring to the numerous calls by activists for the release of all persons arrested arbitrarily, Mao acknowledged that although there have been cases where suspects are held beyond the legally stipulated 48 hours without being produced in court, it does not make government their enemy.

The theme of this year’s annual review is: Empowering the people. Building Trust. Upholding Rights.