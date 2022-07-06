By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Democratic Party has challenged the Electoral Commission to announce the new dates for elections of the women’s Council and committees.

Last month, the Commission’s boss Simon Byabakama announced the suspension of these elections alleging that he was informed by the finance ministry that there were no funds to facilitate the process.

By the time the suspension was announced, many of the electoral activities were ongoing at both national and village levels including registration and display of the voter’s register.

The elections were slated from June to August.

However, DP President Norbert Mao alleges that the suspension was not halted due to lack of funds instead the ruling party NRM was not prepared while the opposition had already done grass-root mobilization