

Democratic Party has implored President Museveni to declare the state of emergency if it’s true that the pandemic has hit the nation so badly.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, the party president, Norbert Mao, said government has started using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to cling to power.

He explained that if it is true that coronavirus is affecting the country at a high speed then, state of emergency should be declared and elections be suspended.

Mao added that there’s no reason why the country is pushed into scientific elections yet there’s a very big threat of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Acheng warned that the country is nearing a fourth stage of the pandemic which includes massive coronavirus transmissions into the community if the public doesn’t adhere to the health set guidelines to stem the spread of the pandemic.