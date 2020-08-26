Democratic Party has urged fellow opposition parties and leaders to lead the fight against the covid-19 pandemic by living exemplary lives .

According to DP president, Nobert Mao, opposition leaders are not meant only to criticize the ruling party but advice and live by example to the population.

He notes that the fight against the global deadly pandemic will require opposition to assist government in spreading messages on prevention against further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile Mao has advised politicians incase they’re caught violating covid-19 guidelines not to pretend as if nothing has happened but apologize to the public.