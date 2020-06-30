Democratic Party president Norbert Mao is calling for postponement of the forth coming general elections until the country is ready or to review the law to accommodate the so called scientific elections.

This was one of the key issues discussed during his engagement yesterday with the newly elected chairman of the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue, Asuman Basalirwa.

Mao asked Basalirwa to engage all IPOD summit members to speak out with one voice against the revised election roadmap released by the electoral body which banned candidates from holding campaign rallies in favour of digital platforms.

He noted that free and fair elections calls for physical interface between the voters and candidates, emphasising that if this can’t happen due to the covid-19 pandemic then elections have to be postponed.