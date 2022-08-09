The Minister of justice and constitutional affairs, Norbert Mao, has challenged Civil Society Organizations in Uganda to continue pursuing for civic space.

He made the remarks at the ongoing Uganda Civil Society Strengthening Activity National Conference in Kampala aimed at Strengthening civil society resilience and Sustainability in Uganda.

Mao said while there may be great friction between civil society and the state, they should push back against the un health friction which may hinder them from executing their cardinal role in development of this country as stipulated in the constitution.

He noted that as a law advocate himself has challenged the unfair practices of the ruling government in courts of law several times and won the battle advising them always to seek legal justice In case they feel afflicted or through meditation solve their differences.