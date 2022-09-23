The Minister of Justice and Constitution Affairs, Nobert Mao, has condemned the move to block funding to organizations like Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

His remarks follow numerous protests staged by supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the diaspora who allege among other issues that the Netherlands Institute for Multi-party Democracy (NIMD) which sponsors IPOD is not inclusive.

According to the Institute’s ‘country director, also the secretary general of IPOD, Frank Rusa, the protests have sparked debate in the Dutch government, accusing IPOD of excluding NUP, the largest opposition political party in Uganda.

He says this threatens the existence of IPOD since the funders are manipulated.

Now Mao has condemned what he called cheap politics urging the NUP activists in the diaspora to embrace dialogue to achieve good governance.