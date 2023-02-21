The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao has spoken out about the release of the two National Unity Platform (NUP) legislators.

Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana and Kawempe North’s Muhammed Ssegirinya who have been on remand for close to two years were released on February 13 on bail granted by Masaka High Court.

Following their release, allegations of negotiations between the opposition and government as a strong force behind their freedom rocked the Ugandan mainstream and social media.

Speaking to the media at the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters in Kampala, Minister Mao, who also doubles as the president-general of the party, confirmed that he was part of the forces behind the release of the two legislators.

He, however, said he cannot reveal all the details of the negotiations since their case is still before court, noting that whatever he did was to help the two families that were living in agony.

Mao said he had met Ssegirinya’s mother before and after becoming the minister. He explained that the legislator’s mother knelt and asked him to do whatever he can to see her son is out of jail.

The minister also stressed that bail is a constitutional right although their case was politicised.