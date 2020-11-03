

Democratic party president candidate for 2021 elections Nobert Mao has explained the delay in submission of supporter signiture forms to the electoral commission ahead of his nomination.

Speaking to the media at Balintuma as he set off to Kyambogo nomination ground, Mao said he delayed to submit signitures because he was hoping that the opposition will unite and front a single candidate against the incumbent President.

He noted after seeing no signs of formulating a coalition he has decided to continue stand in order to realize his dream of power transition.