The Democratic Party (DP) has rubbished claims that it allowed some of its National Executive Committee members to back candidates of other political parties in the forthcoming elections.

This comes a day after the party’s National Vice-Chairman Fred Mukasa Mbidde declared his support for National Unity Platform (NUP)‘s Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in the 2021 presidential elections and not the DP presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao.

Mbidde went ahead to claim that he was permitted by Mao to campaign for the musician turned politician in the coming presidential polls.

Addressing the party’s weekly press briefing at the DP headquarters in Kampala today, Ritah Daisy Nakyanzi the party deputy spokesperson said it is a duty of any party member to back the party candidates noting that any party member that doesn’t do this undermines the unity and solidarity of the institution.

She said the party’s National Executive Committee will sit and decide on what to do for such errant party members.