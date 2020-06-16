The Democratic Party has criticised the Electoral Commission for coming up with a revised road map for the 2021 general elections without engaging all stakeholders on the matter.

The commission’s boss Simon Byabakama has told journalists that they have put in place measures to facilitate safe participation of all stakeholders in the electoral process, directing candidates to only conduct online or electronic campaigns on TV and radio.

While addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala, DP president Norbert Mao, challenged the commission to engage all stakeholders to unpack what it has termed a scientific election to ensure a free and fair process since there’s no such thing as scientific elections under the constitution.

He notes that not every candidate can afford a radio, TV shows and adverts, while others are unable to access or use digital platforms.