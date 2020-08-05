The Democratic party President Norbert Mao has dissolved the DP Bloc due to misunderstandings between its principals and the founder.

DP Bloc that consisted of 3 opposition political parties; Democratic Party led by Norbert Mao, Social Democratic Party led by Mike Mabike, and People’s Development Party led by Dr Abed Bwanika, was launched in April last year with the aim of having a coalition ahead of 2021 general elections.

However, Mao has declared the collapse of the Bloc on grounds that its principles opted to support other leaders who are not bloc members ahead of 2021 polls.

He also cautions DP members not to be misled by politicians who claim to be DP Bloc principals yet they have violated its rules.