By Prossy Kisakye

The just appointed Justice and Constitutional affairs minister, Nobert Mao, insists that he is still the president of the opposition Democratic Party.

Yesterday, President Museveni appointed Mao along with other three members as ministers. However, his appointment has been a shock to many opposition democratic seeking forces saying that he betrayed them.

DP party members and DP Bloc upon the news of Mao’s appointment have been asking him to relinquish the opposition of DP president noting that he can’t serve two masters at ago.

Now while speaking to the media immediately after being vetted by the parliamentary appointments committee shared by the speaker of parliament Anita Among, this afternoon, Mao said dismissed the request by party members and stressed that he will continue discharging his duties as the party president of DP.