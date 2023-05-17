Democratic Party President-General and minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, has re-echoed his call for an all-inclusive national dialogue.

He says that he cannot deny that the country is facing a terrible crisis but this can be solved through dialogue with different stakeholders including religious leaders, cultural leaders, elders, youth, and women among others.

Mao said t the question of power transition may not be obtained through elections but through a round table discussion on how it can be achieved.

He, however, says the dialogue should not be centered only on political issues rather it should include; public morality, the status of the family, the issue on social media, restructuring the economy, among others.

Mao noted that there should be a national conference to digest all the issues fronted in the national dialogue to forge a way forward.