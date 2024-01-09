The Democratic Party president-general who doubles as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has pledged to continue pushing for a national dialogue and promotion of human rights this year.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Mao boasted of his achievements in 2023 both as DP president and minister, noting that he set the agenda for the country and that all stakeholders are calling for a national dialogue.

He said that it is through a national dialogue that several unanswered questions that Ugandans need clarity about will be addressed.

Mao also revealed that in February, he will present a National Action Plan on Human Rights to the Cabinet.

He vowed to work hard as Justice minister to ensure that each constituency in the country gets a magistrate to reduce case backlog in courts to enable timely justice for the victims.