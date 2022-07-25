By Ritah Kemigisa

Senior politicians have reechoed the need to have a national dialogue in the country.

According to Stephen Mukitale, former Buliisa county MP, following the political twist of events that happened last week where we saw DP’s Nobert Mao appointed Justice Minister, there is a need for a new consensus through a comprehensive and inclusive national dialogue now than ever before.

Museveni appoints Mao justice minister

Mukitale says it’s high time Ugandans stopped living in self-denial and acknowledge that things in the country are messed up given the deteriorating quality of Education and Health Services.

He also adds that the failure to spontaneously talk about the constitutional review commission and leaving the transition and succession talk to generals is unfair for the next generation.

He has now tasked Mao as the constitutional and Justice Minister to be honest and use his position to pave the way for truth telling and national dialogue.