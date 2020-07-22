Democratic Party (DP) president Nobert Mao has threatened to mobilise its leaders to defy the presidential directive banning political assemblies if police and military continue to act in a partisan way.

This follows continuous blocking of opposition political assemblies ahead of 2021 polls by security based on presidential directives yet NRM politicians have been seen recently holding political rallies without any arrests.

Mao says presidential directives on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic should not be discriminating regardless of one’s political affiliation.

He cites the arrest on July 16th of Kira Municipality MP and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda for a second time in a space of one week for holding a consultative meeting ahead of the elections for special interest groups scheduled next week.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the presidential directives must not be observed selectively, promising to summon People Power leader and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi and the two ministers; Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (for health) and Benny Namugwanya (state minister for Kampala) reported to have gone against them for questioning.