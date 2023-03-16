Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao says before the end of next month (April 2023) he will present before cabinet presidential term limit amendment proposals.

In 2005, majority Members of Parliament opted to eliminate the two-term limit for one to be president as stipulated in the 1995 Constitution.

In 2017, Parliament again amended the Constitution to remove the 75-year age limit for the president when president Museveni was due to turn 75 years.

Now, while speaking during a High-Level National Dialogue on Constitutional Affairs Held in Kampala, Mao said that his ministry will be proposing a single presidential term limit that may be a bit longer.

“We can consider one term, or prolong it a bit”, said Mao

The dialogue that ran under the theme, “Citizen sovereignty and the quest for credible free and fair elections in Uganda” was organised by the NGO Forum and supported by USAID.

Mao also proposed a constitutional review commission that will ensure the number of legislators in parliament is reduced among other issues.

Last year in January, Mao who also doubles as the DP president joined the Museveni-led NRM government promising to help ‘midwife’ a peaceful leadership transition after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ruling government.