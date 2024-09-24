By Winfred Watenya

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao is Tuesday afternoon expected to table the Constitution Amendment Bill of 2024 with key Election Amendment Bills ahead of the 2026 general elections.

According to the Order Paper released by the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, the matter is at the top of the agenda for the day.

The Bills to be tabled propose a number of things including; having Parliament elect the President and having the Leader of Opposition elected by all opposition MPs

There is also a proposal for all local government mayors and councilors to possess at least the minimum of A Level Certificate among other issues.