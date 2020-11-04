Former security minister and presidential candidate in the 2021 race, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has tasked the government to reign in on the conduct of security officers so that they can act sensibly.

This follows the police brutality meted on opposition presidential candidates including Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Amuriat on their nomination day.

Tumukunde now condemns these actions in the strongest terms possible saying they have put a stain on the dictatorial of the ruling government.

According to Tumukunde, there is need to respect electoral systems, presidential candidates and their views arguing that all campaigns are characterised by disagreements.

Tumukunde warns that if such actions by security officials do not stop, Uganda risks being a mockery before the citizens and the international community at large.

The DP presidential candidate, Nobert Mao says these acts show a dictatorial regime further calling upon security officials to respect of the law.