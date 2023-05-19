Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has blamed the public for failure to ask for accountability from government officials.

While delivering the achievements of his ministry as per 2022-2026 NRM manifesto at Prime Minister’s Office in Kampala, Mao wondered why the electorates cannot pressurize government to deliver what is expected.

He advised citizens to always ask for accountability if they’re to get proper and timely service delivery, further urging them to stop supporting corruption tendencies among government officials.

Meanwhile, Mao said his ministry is progressing well, noting that they have recruited more judicial officers to close the case backlog gap to enable poor Ugandans get justice in time, secured a new home of the Electoral Commission, among others, saying by 2026, the ministry will be at 100%

Despite the progress reached, Mao revealed that the ministry still grapples with challenges which include; lack of funds for compensation, limited offices for the Uganda Human Rights Commission, and lack of funds for investigation of cases among others.