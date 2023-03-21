Democratic Party (DP) president and minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao, has urged Ugandans to say no to homosexuality in a bid to defend the African culture

He made the remarks while addressing the press at the party head offices in Kampala on Tuesday Mao noted that Africans have a way they live their lives that should be protected because it has worked for generations.

He explained that it is everyone’s responsibility to denounce the acts of homosexuality and save the future young generation. He vowed not to let anyone found luring young people into the vice go unpunished.

Meanwhile, Mao urged the citizens not to spend a lot of time debating homosexuality, explaining that the country has a lot of problems to focus on. He further asked parliament to hasten the process of passing the Anti-homosexuality Bill 2023.

The Bill that was moved by Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa is under scrutiny in the legal committee of parliament.